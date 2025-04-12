PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 170,188 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 115,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

