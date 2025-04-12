Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 25775974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

