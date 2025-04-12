Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 25775974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

