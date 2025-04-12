POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 112,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 150,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

POET Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$256.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

