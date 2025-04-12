PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

