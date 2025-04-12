PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PSK opened at C$22.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.97 and a 52 week high of C$30.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.51.

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.