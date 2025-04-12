Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

