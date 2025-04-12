ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.24. ProPetro shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 136,847 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.