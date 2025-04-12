Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 570,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

