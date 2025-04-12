Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

