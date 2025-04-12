Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

