Qtron Investments LLC Sells 399 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

CMI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.61 and a 200 day moving average of $346.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

