Qtron Investments LLC Sells 6,212 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,635,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,901,000 after buying an additional 505,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $59,373,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Barclays by 667.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,632 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE BCS opened at $13.95 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

