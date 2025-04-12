QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,654,000 after acquiring an additional 709,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

