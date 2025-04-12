Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

