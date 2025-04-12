Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVD Equipment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Sunday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

