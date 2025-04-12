Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 231,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

