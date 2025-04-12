Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,976 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of VIR opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.