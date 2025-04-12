Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

