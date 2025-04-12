Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 3.9 %

DBRG stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

