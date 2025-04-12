Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 34,757 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 192,861 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 306.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 311.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.22. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
