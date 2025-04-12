Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

