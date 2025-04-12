Rajiv Jain Acquires 275,872 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 275,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$534,088.19 ($335,904.52).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GQG Partners alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,850.00 ($164,056.60).

On Thursday, April 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$205,500.00 ($129,245.28).

On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain acquired 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,700.00 ($133,144.65).

On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain bought 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$198,791.85 ($125,026.32).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,784.61 ($135,084.66).

On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$326,100.00 ($205,094.34).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).

On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).

On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain acquired 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).

On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain bought 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

GQG Partners Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.