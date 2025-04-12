Rajiv Jain Acquires 275,872 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 275,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$534,088.19 ($335,904.52).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 7th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,850.00 ($164,056.60).
  • On Thursday, April 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$205,500.00 ($129,245.28).
  • On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain acquired 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,700.00 ($133,144.65).
  • On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain bought 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$198,791.85 ($125,026.32).
  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,784.61 ($135,084.66).
  • On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$326,100.00 ($205,094.34).
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).
  • On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain acquired 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain bought 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GQG Partners (ASX:GQG)

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.