Raymond James Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $183.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

