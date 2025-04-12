Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 12th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that develop, own, or manage income-producing properties or engage in related activities within the real estate sector. They offer investors a way to participate in the property market without owning physical assets, often providing liquidity, dividend income, and potential for capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,602,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,233,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.33. 145,973,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,081,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $76.97. 14,847,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,845. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. 10,570,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,036. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.19. 7,805,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE COF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.00. 5,339,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,999. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

