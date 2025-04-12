Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.57 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,017.85. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

