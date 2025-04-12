Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IES by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IES by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $179.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.87. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $320.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.