Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 151,826 Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Origin Materials Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of ORGN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
