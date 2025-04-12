Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 151,826 Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ORGN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 229.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

