Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 19,668 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 69.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT

In other Orion Office REIT news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

