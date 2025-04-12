Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $897,325. This trade represents a 8.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

