Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $452,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.8 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04 and a beta of 0.91.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Get Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.