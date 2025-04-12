Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $452,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 429,642 shares in the last quarter.
NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.8 %
NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04 and a beta of 0.91.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at NETSTREIT
In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
