Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $469,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.