Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $60,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

