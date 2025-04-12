Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 0.71. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.90%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Further Reading

