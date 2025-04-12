Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,177,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,798,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after purchasing an additional 562,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intellia Therapeutics Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
