Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $313,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.