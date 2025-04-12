Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:BHR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

