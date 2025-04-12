Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 15,827,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 48,281,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

