Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $171,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
VTI opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
