Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $215,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

