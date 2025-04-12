RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 12,321.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $9,161,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

