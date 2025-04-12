Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,626.47. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $2,301,562.25.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $14,768,704.44.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

