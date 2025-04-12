Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 189,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.