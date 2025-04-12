Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.