Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.