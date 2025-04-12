Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,222 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
MHO stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
