Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Safehold by 73.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Safehold by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $14.12 on Friday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

