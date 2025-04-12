Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.65.

A number of research firms have commented on SSL. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

