Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

