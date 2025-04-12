Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
