Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 406,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

