Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

